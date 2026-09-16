Security guard shot dead in Muzaffarnagar; son’s alleged affair under probe

: A 50-year-old security guard was shot dead while cycling to work in Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday morning. Police are investigating whether the killing was linked to an ongoing dispute over his son’s alleged relationship with a young woman from the same village.

Police later traced and recovered both of them. Aakash was sent to jail, while the woman was sent to a Nari Niketan in Meerut, according to the family (For representation only)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The victim, identified as Subhash Singh, was on his way to a private factory near Budhana Mor when unidentified attackers allegedly intercepted him near Pinna crossing in the City Kotwali area and shot him in the chest, police said. Subhash, a resident of Kinoni village under Shahpur police station, worked as a security guard at the factory. His family has alleged that the killing was carried out by the father and brother of the woman who was allegedly in a relationship with his son, Aakash, 25.

Police, however, said they were investigating all possible angles and had not yet confirmed the allegations against the named suspects. According to police and family members, Aakash had been in a relationship with the 22-year-old daughter of Satender, another resident of Kinoni village. The two belonged to the same caste, but their families were reportedly opposed to their marriage.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} About a month ago, Aakash allegedly left home with the woman. Her family subsequently lodged a case against him. Police later traced and recovered both of them. Aakash was sent to jail, while the woman was sent to a Nari Niketan in Meerut, according to the family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About a month ago, Aakash allegedly left home with the woman. Her family subsequently lodged a case against him. Police later traced and recovered both of them. Aakash was sent to jail, while the woman was sent to a Nari Niketan in Meerut, according to the family. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The dispute remained unresolved, and tensions between the two families subsequently escalated. A village panchayat was held two days before Tuesday’s shooting to discuss the dispute. During the meeting, the woman reportedly gave a statement supporting Aakash. Following the panchayat, she was again sent to the Nari Niketan, according to information available with police.

Investigators are now examining whether the panchayat and the developments surrounding the woman’s statement connected to Subhash’s subsequent killing. Subhash’s family has accused Satender and his son Hariom alias Shubham, 25, of being behind the killing. Police have begun examining CCTV footage from the area around Pinna crossing and other evidence to identify the assailants and establish the sequence of events leading to the shooting.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The victim’s body was sent for post-mortem examination. Police said preliminary information suggested that a .312-bore country-made pistol was used in the shooting. SSP Sanjay Kumar Verma said investigators were looking into the possibility of enmity arising from the alleged affair.

“An angle of enmity over the affair has emerged. Police are investigating the case keeping all aspects in mind. Efforts are being made to identify the attackers on the basis of CCTV footage from around the crime scene and other evidence. The accused will be arrested soon,” he said.