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Security tightened at Balirajgarh excavation site

Security at Balirajgarh excavation site in Madhubani has been intensified after reports of tampering with artefacts, with police deployed and a boundary wall planned.

Updated on: May 11, 2026 10:58 pm IST
By Bishnu K Jha, Madhubani
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Security arrangements have been strengthened at Balirajgarh excavation site in Madhubani district to ensure uninterrupted excavation work being carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) following reports of unwanted intrusion and alleged vandalism, officials said on Monday.

Balirajgarh excavation site in Madhubani (HT PHOTO)

Madhubani SP Yogendra Kumar told Hindustan Times that a dedicated police picket comprising one police officer, two havildars and four constables has been deployed at the excavation site round-the-clock from Monday. ASI officials have also been directed to enforce strict security arrangements at all four entry gates.

The move follows reports that some terracotta artefacts excavated recently had allegedly been disturbed. Kumar rejected allegations of theft, saying miscreants merely attempted to tamper with them. The ASI now sealed important objects, idols and other artefacts in specially designed pouches for safekeeping, he added.

The issue of security and preservation of Balirajgarh also figured prominently during a recent review meeting chaired by district magistrate Anand Sharma. The DM said a boundary wall would be constructed around the excavation area and CCTV cameras installed to further strengthen security arrangements.

 
madhubani district archaeological survey of india
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