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Security tightened for gold-heist kingpin at Purnea Central Jail

A resident of Nalanda, Subodh Singh has allegedly been operating an extensive criminal network from jail since his arrest in 2018.

Published on: May 13, 2026 03:02 am IST
By Aditya Nath Jha, Purnea
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Security around the Purnea Central Jail has been heightened after gold-heist kingpin and gangster Subodh Singh was shifted there for administrative reasons, officials said.

Representative image. (HT File)

He was previously lodged in Beur Central Jail and has been accused of orchestrating major gold heists across several states. He has also been linked to the 2024 Tanishq showroom robbery in Purnea involving gold and diamonds worth 3.70 crore.

“During the investigation into the Purnea Tanishq showroom heist, the involvement of kingpin Subodh Singh came to light,” a police officer told HT, adding, “The transfer of the gangster from Beur Central Jail to Purnea Central Jail is part of the investigation.” He further said, “The Tanishq robbery in Purnea was orchestrated by local criminals.”

Purnea Central Jail superintendent Manoj Kumar, while confirming the transfer of the notorious gangster, said, “He has been shifted for administrative reasons.” He added, “As per law, he is being treated as a special-category prisoner and has been placed in a high-security cell.”

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Security tightened for gold-heist kingpin at Purnea Central Jail
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