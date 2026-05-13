Security tightened for gold-heist kingpin at Purnea Central Jail

Security around the Purnea Central Jail has been heightened after gold-heist kingpin and gangster Subodh Singh was shifted there for administrative reasons, officials said.

Representative image. (HT File)

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He was previously lodged in Beur Central Jail and has been accused of orchestrating major gold heists across several states. He has also been linked to the 2024 Tanishq showroom robbery in Purnea involving gold and diamonds worth ₹3.70 crore.

“During the investigation into the Purnea Tanishq showroom heist, the involvement of kingpin Subodh Singh came to light,” a police officer told HT, adding, “The transfer of the gangster from Beur Central Jail to Purnea Central Jail is part of the investigation.” He further said, “The Tanishq robbery in Purnea was orchestrated by local criminals.”

Purnea Central Jail superintendent Manoj Kumar, while confirming the transfer of the notorious gangster, said, “He has been shifted for administrative reasons.” He added, “As per law, he is being treated as a special-category prisoner and has been placed in a high-security cell.”

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{{^usCountry}} Around 1,900 inmates, including nearly 100 women, are currently lodged in Purnea Central Jail against its sanctioned capacity of 1,700. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around 1,900 inmates, including nearly 100 women, are currently lodged in Purnea Central Jail against its sanctioned capacity of 1,700. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A resident of Nalanda, Subodh Singh has allegedly been operating an extensive criminal network from jail since his arrest in 2018. He is believed to run a gang of nearly 70 members across Bihar, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, and other states. Singh is also a prime suspect in several high-profile robberies across India, including the 2023 Reliance Jewels heist in Uttarakhand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A resident of Nalanda, Subodh Singh has allegedly been operating an extensive criminal network from jail since his arrest in 2018. He is believed to run a gang of nearly 70 members across Bihar, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, and other states. Singh is also a prime suspect in several high-profile robberies across India, including the 2023 Reliance Jewels heist in Uttarakhand. {{/usCountry}}

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