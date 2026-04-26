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Self-enumeration for Census 2027 begins in Telangana; Guv inaugurates exercise at Lok Bhavan

Self-enumeration for Census 2027 begins in Telangana; Guv inaugurates exercise at Lok Bhavan

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 02:36 pm IST
PTI |
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Hyderabad, The self-enumeration phase for Census 2027 commenced in Telangana on Sunday.

Self-enumeration for Census 2027 begins in Telangana; Guv inaugurates exercise at Lok Bhavan

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla formally inaugurated the Census of India–2027 in the state at Lok Bhavan here by registering through the online self-enumeration facility.

Addressing the people of Telangana on the occasion, the Governor said that the Census is a vital national exercise that provides a comprehensive picture of the population and their socio-economic conditions, a release from Lok Bhavan said.

It forms the foundation for planning, good governance and equitable distribution of resources, ensuring that the benefits of development reach every section of society, he said.

He noted that the census plays a crucial role in formulating policies related to education, healthcare, employment, housing and infrastructure.

Accurate data enables the government to design targeted welfare programmes and effectively assess national progress.

He emphasised that public participation would significantly contribute to building a strong, inclusive and well-planned Telangana and India.

Census Director Bharathi Holikeri, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner R V Karnan, Joint Secretary to the Governor K Shashi Kiran Chary, and others were present, the release added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Self-enumeration for Census 2027 begins in Telangana; Guv inaugurates exercise at Lok Bhavan
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Self-enumeration for Census 2027 begins in Telangana; Guv inaugurates exercise at Lok Bhavan
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