Hyderabad, The self-enumeration phase for Census 2027 commenced in Telangana on Sunday.

Self-enumeration for Census 2027 begins in Telangana; Guv inaugurates exercise at Lok Bhavan

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Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla formally inaugurated the Census of India–2027 in the state at Lok Bhavan here by registering through the online self-enumeration facility.

Addressing the people of Telangana on the occasion, the Governor said that the Census is a vital national exercise that provides a comprehensive picture of the population and their socio-economic conditions, a release from Lok Bhavan said.

It forms the foundation for planning, good governance and equitable distribution of resources, ensuring that the benefits of development reach every section of society, he said.

He noted that the census plays a crucial role in formulating policies related to education, healthcare, employment, housing and infrastructure.

Accurate data enables the government to design targeted welfare programmes and effectively assess national progress.

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{{^usCountry}} As this is the first census after the formation of Telangana, he said, it assumes significance for the state's future development and progress, making accurate data collection essential. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As this is the first census after the formation of Telangana, he said, it assumes significance for the state's future development and progress, making accurate data collection essential. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Governor stated that the self-enumeration phase in Telangana will be conducted from April 26 to May 10. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Governor stated that the self-enumeration phase in Telangana will be conducted from April 26 to May 10. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This will be followed by the house-listing operations from May 11 to June 9. This would be India's first fully digital Census. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This will be followed by the house-listing operations from May 11 to June 9. This would be India's first fully digital Census. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The self-enumeration facility allows households to digitally register their details through a simple, convenient and user-friendly process. House-listing will also be carried out digitally to ensure accuracy, transparency and efficiency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The self-enumeration facility allows households to digitally register their details through a simple, convenient and user-friendly process. House-listing will also be carried out digitally to ensure accuracy, transparency and efficiency. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I have personally completed the self-enumeration process today. It is simple and efficient. I urge all residents of Telangana to actively participate in this important exercise and extend full cooperation to Census officials by providing accurate and clear information," the Governor said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I have personally completed the self-enumeration process today. It is simple and efficient. I urge all residents of Telangana to actively participate in this important exercise and extend full cooperation to Census officials by providing accurate and clear information," the Governor said. {{/usCountry}}

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He emphasised that public participation would significantly contribute to building a strong, inclusive and well-planned Telangana and India.

Census Director Bharathi Holikeri, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner R V Karnan, Joint Secretary to the Governor K Shashi Kiran Chary, and others were present, the release added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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