Search
Sat, Aug 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Self-styled godman in Odisha arrested over rape allegations

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Published on: Aug 16, 2025 08:57 pm IST

A woman working as a helper in a restaurant run by the godman’s ashram alleged that he entered her room on Friday and assaulted her while she was resting

Bhubaneswar: A self-proclaimed godman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman disciple at his ashram in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, police officials said.

Police have sealed the ashram and arrested the godman. (Representational image)
Police have sealed the ashram and arrested the godman. (Representational image)

The godman identified as Baba Madhu Mangal alias Madan Mohan Parida, was arrested a day after he allegedly sexually assaulted the woman who worked as a helper in a restaurant run by the ashram in Mathakargola area of Dhenkanal. The woman alleged that on Friday evening, Madhu Mangal entered her room and assaulted her while she was resting. The woman alleged that despite her resistance, the accused forced himself upon her.

The godman allegedly offered the survivor 50,000 to remain silent. However, the woman approached the local police station. Following the complaint, the police sealed the ashram and arrested Madhu Mangal.

On Saturday, a scientific team conducted a thorough examination of the ashram premises. Forensic experts inspected the rooms, collected samples, and documented the spot to establish corroborative evidence.

Police also sealed off certain portions of the ashram during the investigation. Officers confirmed that the woman’s statement has been recorded as per legal procedure, and the medical examination report is awaited.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Self-styled godman in Odisha arrested over rape allegations
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On