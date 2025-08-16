Self-styled godman in Odisha arrested over rape allegations

Bhubaneswar: A self-proclaimed godman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman disciple at his ashram in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, police officials said. Police have sealed the ashram and arrested the godman. (Representational image)

The godman identified as Baba Madhu Mangal alias Madan Mohan Parida, was arrested a day after he allegedly sexually assaulted the woman who worked as a helper in a restaurant run by the ashram in Mathakargola area of Dhenkanal. The woman alleged that on Friday evening, Madhu Mangal entered her room and assaulted her while she was resting. The woman alleged that despite her resistance, the accused forced himself upon her.

The godman allegedly offered the survivor ₹50,000 to remain silent. However, the woman approached the local police station. Following the complaint, the police sealed the ashram and arrested Madhu Mangal.

On Saturday, a scientific team conducted a thorough examination of the ashram premises. Forensic experts inspected the rooms, collected samples, and documented the spot to establish corroborative evidence.

Police also sealed off certain portions of the ashram during the investigation. Officers confirmed that the woman’s statement has been recorded as per legal procedure, and the medical examination report is awaited.