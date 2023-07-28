New CMS of cancer institute & hospital takes charge

LUCKNOW Senior consultant of Balrampur Hospital, Dr Devashish Shukla, took charge as the chief medical superintendent of the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute and Hospital on Thursday.

Speaking on his new role, Dr Shukla, an alumnus of King George’s Medical University, said, “My priority will be to get all government schemes implemented for the welfare of patients. I will work to bring in all the required equipment and services that will help in giving relief to patients coming for treatment.”

The schemes -- including Ayushman Bharat, Asadhya Rog scheme, and other schemes -- will be implemented on priority under guidance of the director Prof RK Dhiman, said Dr Shukla.

The institute has a team of highly-skilled and talented doctors that is providing treatment to patients. He said the equipment that are being brought to the institute but are stuck in process with other departments will be focused upon and their services shall start soon. In this context, he cited the example of the two ultrasound machines. Notably, permission for the machines is pending with the office of chief medical officer of Lucknow.

“We shall also have a shelter (rainbasera) for attendants who come with patients from far off places. The shelter will have facilities such as washroom and kitchen to for attendants to have a comfortable stay as the patients get treatment,” added Dr Shukla.

