Senior Kerala Congress leader Sudheeran quits political affairs committee
Senior Kerala Congress leader Sudheeran quits political affairs committee

The displeasure over the reshuffle procedures and the working style of the present leadership under new KPCC chief K Sudhakaran were said to be the reasons behind Sudheeran’s sudden decision, officials said.
By Press Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 12:01 AM IST
VM Sudheeran handed over the resignation letter to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee leadership on Friday, the officials added. (HT Photo)

Amidst discussions on the reshuffling of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, former KPCC chief V M Sudheeran resigned from the political affairs committee of the party’s state unit, party officials said here on Saturday.

Sudheeran handed over the resignation letter to the state leadership on Friday, the officials added.

Though contacted, the leader was unavailable for comment.

Known for his non-corrupt and idealist image, Sudheeran’s firm stand on various issues had led to differences between him and many of his party colleagues in the past.

Reacting to the reports of Sudheeran’s resignation, senior Congress leader and MLA, P T Thomas, said the KPCC chief would intervene into the issue and clear any misunderstanding of the veteran leader.

He also said Sudhakaran had visited Sudheeran at his home recently and held a detailed discussion.

“Sudheeran is one of the most respected leaders of the Congress party in Kerala,” he said.

Thomas, also the working president of the KPCC, said major discussion or consultation with regard to the reshuffle of the state unit leadership was yet to be started. Recently, KPCC former general secretary K P Anil Kumar and its secretary P S Prashanth had resigned from the primary membership of the grand old party over the selection of new DCC presidents.

