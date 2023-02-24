Sense of uncertainty as Congress’ plenary session begins in Raipur amid ED raids

As the Congress’ plenary session in Raipur begins today, there is a sense of palpable uncertainty amongst the leaders in Chhattisgarh that comes in wake of the raids conducted by the directorate of enforcement (ED), party insiders said on Thursday.

Over 15,000 delegates will join the plenary session beginning today. (Twitter | Nitin Agarwal INC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to people aware of the matter in the party, the recent action of the federal agency has affected the energy levels of the cadre and supporters engaged in preparation of the plenary session.

The raids started on Monday days before the 85th plenary of the Congress’s central decision-making body which begins today and will continue till Sunday.

Over 15,000 delegates will join the plenary session beginning today to discuss the political situation, economy, foreign policy, agriculture, employment and social justice and set the tone for the Congress’s 2024 national poll campaign.

Also Read: Congress plenary session begins today; Gandhis may skip key meet: 10 points

“The raids have scared many people, especially those who were close to the government and were given responsibility to handle the plenary session. There is a sense that ED can raid anywhere in the state,” said an MLA, preferring anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MLA further alleged there is buzz within the party that some big leader could be detained by ED in the next few days.

Another senior Congress leader of the state claimed the party is all prepared and also has a strategy to counter the issue but leaders are perplexed over the consequences.

“We have managed to create a narrative that the raids are political and BJP by misusing the agencies that, are trying to harass us but most of us are perplexed about what will happen in the coming months. The narrative of corruption will not work as people understand what is going on,” said the leader.

Reacting on the same, a BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said in urban areas of Chhattisgarh corruption will be a big issue in upcoming elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As the scam is unfolding, the narrative in urban areas of Chhattisgarh is changing and gradually moving towards corruption. The raids have rattled Congress and they are not able to decide their strategy,” said the BJP leader.

Congress leader and spokesperson RP Singh, who was quizzed by ED on Monday, said the aim is to harass the leaders and nothing else.

“This is vendetta politics, nothing else,” Singh said.

“Properties and cash more than ₹100 crore are being attached by ED till now. If they are not guilty, why are they scared? The ED is doing its job,” said Ajay Chandrakar, chief spokesperson of BJP.

On Wednesday, ED reached three departments of Chhattisgarh which are headed by three senior ministers of the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

People aware of the matter on Wednesday said ED had gathered some documents from these offices related to the alleged coal levy scam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON