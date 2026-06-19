Seven arrested in Lko highway heist case; 4.15 L buried in plastic box recovered

A week after armed robbers allegedly intercepted a vehicle on Kisan Path and escaped with ₹5 lakh cash, Lucknow Police claimed to have cracked the case, arresting seven accused and recovering ₹4.15 lakh that had been buried underground in a plastic container behind the house of one of the accused.

Efforts are underway to recover the remaining cash and arrest other suspects believed to be involved in the robbery. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The robbery took place on June 11 near Bakshi Ka Talab on the Lucknow-Sitapur highway when armed assailants allegedly overtook a vehicle carrying businessman Rakesh Kumar Agrawal of Daliganj and opened fire before fleeing with a bag containing cash.

“Police had earlier arrested three accused in the case. Four more suspects were arrested on June 17 near the Bhaisamau underpass on the Kisan Path service lane following a joint operation by the BKT police, SWAT team and surveillance unit,” said ACP BKT Vikas Pandey.

The ACP further added the breakthrough came during interrogation of the accused, who allegedly confessed to planning and executing the robbery. Acting on the lead provided by 24-year-old Saurabh Pandey alias Jordan, police recovered ₹4.15 lakh of the looted money from a plastic box buried beneath bushes behind his residence.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The accused had distributed the looted amount among themselves. A major portion was recovered from a concealed location identified during interrogation,” said BKT ACP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The accused had distributed the looted amount among themselves. A major portion was recovered from a concealed location identified during interrogation,” said BKT ACP. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The arrested accused have been identified as Saurabh Pandey alias Jordan, Akash alias Abhishek Pratap Singh, Vivek Mishra alias Nilesh Mishra and Prashant Shukla, all natives of Pratapgarh district. Police said at least two of them have previous criminal records, including cases related to murder, robbery, fraud and violations of the Arms Act.