A court in Azamgarh on Wednesday sentenced seven convicts to life imprisonment and slapped a financial penalty of ₹1,02,500 each in a 2020 double murder case of a father-son duo in a village under Devgaon police station area in Azamgarh. Seven awarded life imprisonment in 2020 double murder case in Azamgarh

Based on the complaint filed by Santri Devi in August 2020, a case was registered under sections 147, 148, 149, 302, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against seven accused at Devgaon Police Station. Thorough investigation was done, and thereafter a chargesheet was filed against the accused in the court.

In the case, the testimonies of 10 witnesses were recorded and examined. The court heard all the parties. After hearing arguments from both sides, the Court of the District Judge Jaiprakash Pandey found the seven accused Pradeep Yadav alias Dilip Yadav, Surendra Yadav, Ranjit Yadav, Kamli Devi, Lalbahadur Yadav, Ajay Yadav, and Umesh Yadav guilty, and sentenced them to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹102,500 on each.

District Government counsel Priyadarshi Piyush Tripathi and Deepak Kumar Mishra confirmed it.

According to police, on August 13, 2020, Santri Devi, a resident of Akbalpur Naupur under Police Station Devgaon, district Azamgarh, filed a complaint in which she stated that the accused shot her husband Heeralal and her son Tej Kumar Yadav dead.

The complainant was on her way to Lalganj market on August 13, 2020, along with her husband and sons to consult a doctor.

While Santra Devi and her son Vinod Yadav were on one motorcycle, her husband Heeralal (alias ‘Mithai’)—and her other son Tej Kumar Yadav were on another bike.

En route, in Ghodsahana village, the accused Surendra and Pradeep alias ‘Dilip’ intercepted them in front of one Phenku Yadav’s house. These individuals took her husband Heeralal and Tej Kumar Yadav inside their home to discuss matters related to the village head elections.

Santri Devi and her son Vinod remained standing outside. At that moment, Lal Bahadur and Ajay along with Umesh Yadav, Ranjit, and his mother, Kamli, arrived at the scene. During the ensuing conversation, Pradeep and Surendra shot her husband Heeralal dead. Upon witnessing this, when her son Tej Kumar attempted to flee, Kamli Devi, Umesh, and Ajay surrounded him and Lal Bahadur and Ranjit shot her son dead.