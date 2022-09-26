Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Seven killed in rain-triggered landslides in Himachal’s Sirmaur district

Seven killed in rain-triggered landslides in Himachal’s Sirmaur district

others
Published on Sep 26, 2022 03:31 PM IST

Incessant rain in Himachal Pradesh over the past two days has disrupted road traffic and electricity supply in the Shillai sub division

Heavy rain over the past two days in Himachal Pradesh has disrupted road traffic and hit electricity supply in the Shillai sub division of Sirmaur district. As many as 120 lateral roads were closed for traffic due to landslides. (Reuters photo)
ByGaurav Bisht

Five members of a family, including four children, died when a landslide buried their house in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

Also read: Delhi-Shimla daily flight resumes after two years

“Six members of a family were buried after a landslide in Raast panchayat. One of them was rescued by villagers late on Sunday night,” Sirmaur deputy commissioner Ram Kumar Gautam said, appealing to people not to venture close to rivers in the district in view of the heavy rain.

Incessant rain triggered the landslide at Khijwadi village near Ronhat under Raast panchayat in the Shillai sub division on Sunday night. A woman, identified as Mamta, 27, and her three daughters, Arang, 2, Amisha, 6, Ishita, 8, and niece Akanshika, 7, were buried alive. They were sleeping inside the house when the incident happened.

Mamta’s husband, who was rescued by villagers, escaped with injuries.

In another incident, two people died when a landslide hit Nauradhar at Baru Sahib in Nohradhar tehsil.

Heavy rain over the past two days has disrupted road traffic and hit electricity supply in the Shillai sub division.

As many as 120 lateral roads were closed for traffic due to landslides, while 90 transformers were hit and 80 water supply lines affected due to the rains.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gaurav Bisht

Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses. ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP