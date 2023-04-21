Mahakumbh-2025: Seven pucca ghats in Sangam city get NMCG nod

Seven pucca ghats, including four on the banks of the Ganga and three on those of the Yamuna, proposed under the Namami Gange initiative have finally got the go-ahead from the top officials of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

A view of the Ganga in Prayagraj. (HT File photo)

The permission came following an online presentation made by the state irrigation (flood division unit) officials on April 18. The ghats would be developed at a cost of ₹99.4 crore, said officials while confirming the development. The funds for the task will be provided by the NMCG, they added.

The irrigation department (flood control unit) had sent the proposal for the development of Dashashwamedh, Qila, Naukian, Gyan Ganga Ashram, Saraswati, Maheva and Rasoolabad ghats to the Centre’s unit of NMCG through the state government.

On Tuesday, the engineers of the irrigation department made an online presentation of the proposed development work before the NMCG officials. Impressed with the presentation, the NMCG officials approved the development works of the ghats.

As per the officials of the irrigation department, funds for the project are expected to be released soon by NMCG to start the development work. Confirming the development, irrigation department’s superintending engineer SK Singh said ₹99.4 crore had been proposed for the development of these ghats.

Under the initiative, proper arrangements for the pilgrims to take a dip in rivers, lighting and beautification will be done at the ghats, he added. The construction of these pucca ghats follows the approval of the state government already granted by it.

In the second meeting of the apex committee of Mahakumbh-2025 related works, UP chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra had instructed to hold talks with NMCG regarding the expenditure involved in the construction of these pucca ghats and for this, a proposal along with detailed project report (DPR) was sent to NMCG on behalf of Prayagraj Mela Authority.

Accepting the proposal, NMCG had sent its team to visit these sites led by its consultant Kakoli Sikdar. The team visited Sangam city on March 14 and inspected the sites on which the pucca ghats are to be constructed.

An important ghat in the list is the Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of Ganga in Daraganj. This 30-metre long ghat would substantially reduce the pressure from the main Sangam area as large number of devotees and pilgrims would be able to use this ghat which would be constructed near Beni Madhav Mandir, one of the 12 Madhav temples of Sangam city.

Likewise, the Qila ghat on Yamuna too would be converted into a pucca ghat and with the construction fully able to withstand the yearly flood. This ghat would be able to handle movement of all the VIPs who visit Sangam quite often if needed.

Likewise, a new concrete ghat near Saraswati Ghat would also be constructed on the Yamuna which would enhance the facility of water sports operated from Boat Club beside the Yamuna.

The Rasoolabad Ghat would also be extended and a new 30-metre long concrete ghat would be constructed in front of Gyan Ganga Ashram in the downstream of the Ganga.

