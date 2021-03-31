Home / Cities / Others / SGPC passes 912 crore budget; 40 crore more than revenue
SGPC passes 912 crore budget; 40 crore more than revenue

Historical gurdwaras, which get some government concession, are expected to generate ₹647 crore in 2021-22, while estimated expenditure was about ₹652 crore. Similarly, revenue from educational institutions would be ₹189 crore and expenditure is at ₹223 crore
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 31, 2021 01:26 AM IST
SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur addressing the budget session in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) House has passed a budget of 912 crore for 2021-22, which is 40 crore more than the revenue that the gurdwara management body expects to garner.

SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said an attempt had been made to remove a big misconception among the sangat about the organisation’s budget. “The expenditure is more than the income, for which the SGPC would motivate the sangat to contribute and also spend from its own savings,” she said, adding that there was again a sharp decline in income due to income.

Historical gurdwaras, which get some government concession, are expected to generate 647 crore in 2021-22, while estimated expenditure was about 652 crore. Similarly, revenue from educational institutions would be 189 crore and expenditure is at 223 crore.

“We have earmarked about 16.5 crore to cover the budget deficit of educational institutions and are constantly trying to bring the budget of the SGPC on track by reducing expenses,” said Bibi Jagir Kaur.

She added that the sangat offering donation at Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) would be exempted from tax. “Reply received to an application under the Right to Information (RTI) Act has revealed that 80G tax exemption for the shrine had already been received in 1965. Under this, sangat can now get tax exemption,” she claimed.

Bibi Jagir Kaur added that 14 crore had been earmarked in this year’s budget to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh master, Guru Tegh Bahadur. She added up to 2 crore had been earmarked for the recently established Girls Sports Academy.

During the meeting, many SGPC members raised questions over what they claimed was self-styled working and politicisation of trusts working under the organisation’s patronage. These members demanded that such trust be dissolved. “We are working to resolve this issue,” the SGPC president said.

