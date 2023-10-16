Shine City director, six others booked for fraud

The Civil Lines police on Monday registered an FIR against director of Shine City Company, a real estate firm, and six other persons for allegedly duping a woman on pretext of investment in real estate.

(Pic for representation)

The case has been registered on instructions of the court and further investigations will be carried out by the Economic Offences Wing, police said.

The victim identified as Vimla Pandey, a resident of Govindpur area, has lodged an FIR against Shine City director Rashid Naseem, his brother Asif, Rajesh Shukla, Narendra Singh, Dilip Pandey, Amit Srivastava and Rathore for fraud and other sections of IPC.

In her complaint, Vimla Pandey said the company’s agents approached her in 2013 to make investment in real estate business. She also visited the company’s office in Lucknow and was shown a plot of land.

After an agreement, she deposited cash ₹11.23 lakh. However, despite the payment, she was not given possession of the said land. The company’s authorities issued threats to her when she demanded her money back. The woman approached the court when police refused to register her FIR.

Shine City director Rashid Naseem has cases of fraud registered against him across the country and he is on the run. A reward of ₹5 lakh has been announced on his arrest.

