SI, constable held for ‘extorting’ woollen garments trader

LUCKNOW Sub-inspector Anurag Dwivedi and head constable Yusuf Ali found themselves on the wrong side of the law, landing behind bars on Sunday. The duo was arrested in connection with charges of extortion and robbery involving woollen garments trader Ishtiyaq. Senior police officials also suspended station house officer Raj Kumar Singh of Hasanganj police station for his alleged inaction during the incident. Representational photo (HT Photo)

The legal storm began with the filing of an FIR on Saturday, accusing SI Anurag, head constable Yusuf, and dismissed constables Dhirendra, Nazim, Shekhar alias Chunnu, and Dinesh Gupta. The charges included assault, hostage-taking, and robbery. The complaint, filed by Raj Kumar, inspector Hasanganj, triggered the case, according to DCP Central Aparna Rajat Kaushik.

The investigation revealed that Bijnor businessman Ishtiyaq had faced accusations in multiple theft cases, and those involved were well aware of his questionable background. “To recover money from Ishtiaq, who was incarcerated on theft charges, the accused concocted a scheme to apprehend him, feigning an interrogation based on his previous criminal record.

SI Anurag Dwivedi, head constable Yusuf Ali, constable Dhirendra Yadav (previously dismissed in the Shravan Sahu murder case), and two history-sheeters then forcibly took him in an SUV to a guest house in Nirala Nagar, demanding ransom,” disclosed a senior officer involved in the investigation.

However, internal disputes among the accused over the division of extorted money emerged. Accused Shekhar (alias Chunnu) exacerbated the situation by making the kidnapping and assault case public through social media, posting a video and revealing the details. Simultaneously, Ishtiaq filed a complaint at Hasanganj police station, prompting an official investigation that ultimately exposed the entire conspiracy.

Three days before the incident, Bijnor-resident Ishtiaq had travelled to Azamgarh to sell woollen clothing. The accused police officers, accompanied by the dismissed constable, intercepted him, ostensibly for questioning about stolen goods.

When Ishtiaq objected, he was allegedly taken from the SUV and transported to Lucknow. Ishtiaq claimed he was held captive in a guest house in Niralanagar. At the guest house, SI Anurag and constable Yusuf visited the dismissed constable, Dhirendra Yadav, subjected him to a beating, and stole ₹20,000 and bales of clothes. They then coerced him to call relatives, demanding ₹1.25 lakh within a day.

Surveillance and CCTV footage purportedly demonstrated that all six accused individuals had travelled to Azamgarh, bringing Ishtiaq along with them under the guise of a recovery operation.