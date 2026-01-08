A police sub-inspector (SI) was crushed to death by a speeding truck while discharging his duty in Bihar’s Banka district late Wednesday night, police said. SI crushed to death by speeding truck at Banka

The incident occurred at Dhoraiya Chowk under the Panjwara police station area. The deceased was identified as Purendra Kumar Singh, a resident of Munger. His family members live in Deoghar district of Jharkhand.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Upendra Nath Verma, who rushed to the spot, said the SI was checking vehicles along with other security personnel when a speeding truck hit him after he signalled the driver to stop.

“He was immediately rushed to hospital but was declared dead,” the SP said.

Both the driver and the cleaner of the truck have been arrested and the vehicle seized, police said, adding that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway. According to police, the cleaner was driving the truck at the time of the incident, while the driver was asleep inside the vehicle.

On Thursday afternoon, the body of the SI was accorded a guard of honour at the police lines, where policemen paid tribute to him. The mortal remains were later handed over to the family after post-mortem for last rites.

The SI is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

In similar incidents earlier, five policemen were killed and four others injured in Muzaffarpur in 2017 when a truck loaded with illegal liquor ran them over before fleeing the spot. In 2019, a home guard on patrolling duty was mowed down by a liquor-laden truck in the same district.

