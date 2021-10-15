Sikh delegation meets Meghalaya Guv over relocation of Shillong sanitation workers

A Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) delegation met Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday over the state Cabinet’s decision last week to relocate Shillong Municipal Board’s sanitation workers from the city’s hem Ïew Mawlong area. The workers, including a large number of Dalit Sikhs, are being relocated as per recommendations of a deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong-led panel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said they discussed the decision for the eviction within a week and added Malik assured the delegation that no one would be relocated without due process.

“Even if they are illegally occupying the place, the government cannot evict them forcefully. For that purpose, the government has to file a civil suit before the civil magistrate, and then the order for eviction can be passed. This cannot be done forcefully.” He said the decision for relocation should have been taken in consultation with the stakeholders. “Did the government or (the panel)... ever have a discussion with the residents of the sweeper’s colony? The government should sit with the residents of the colony and discuss. A decision on the issue should be taken with mutual understanding or as per the law.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sirsa said if there is any proposal for relocation, the government should bring it forth. “What is the proposal? Where is the proposal? There is no such proposal. They did not even call the residents for a meeting,” said Sirsa. He added they will approach the appropriate court again and take up the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.