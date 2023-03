Sikkim governor gets rousing welcome in Varanasi

Sikkim governor Lakshman Acharya was accorded a grand welcome on his first visit to Varanasi on Tuesday after taking over as governor.

Sikkim governor Lakshman Acharya being welcomed by BJP workers in Varanasi (HT Photo)

Kashi region BJP spokesperson, Navratan Rathi, said that BJP workers received Acharya at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi and gave him a rousing welcome. BJP workers showered him with rose petals from the airport to his house in Ramnagar, Varanasi.

Rathi said that Acharya garlanded Baba Sahab Dr Ambedkar’s statue at Kuchehary intersection and Swami Vivekananda’s statue at Mint House. On the way, he also stopped at Maldahiya intersection and garlanded statues of Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Madan Mohan Malviya at BHU and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s statue in Ramnagar.

He also paid obeisance at Shayari Mata Temple located in Kamchha and Mansa Mata Temple located in Ramnagar. In Ramnagar, he met locals and BJP workers, added. Acharya belongs to Ramnagar area of Varanasi.

