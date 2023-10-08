Sikkim’s aboriginal inhabitants suffer major damage in flash flood

Dzongu, a region in north Sikkim, which has over the years been established as an official reserve of the Lepchas – the aboriginal inhabitants of the tiny Himalayan state in eastern India – has been badly hit by the flash flood.

On Tuesday night, a flash flood was triggered by an outburst of the Lhonak glacial lake in north Sikkim (File Photo)

The flood has washed away the Lepcha Traditional House at Namprikdang in Dzongu, which used to boast of a museum showcasing traditional items and utensils used by the community such as agricultural, kitchen and musical equipment.

“The Lepcha Traditional House, the community ground where the villagers used to organize their social and cultural events, has been washed away,” said a senior official of Sikkim.

Located more than 75 km from the state’s capital Gangtok, the region in north Sikkim’s Mangan district – one of the worst-hit districts, is bounded by the River Teesta and River Tholung Chu on two sides and by the mountains on one side. It borders the Kanchenjunga Biosphere Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Most of Dzongu still remains unexplored because of its remotes and inaccessibility. Very few tourists used to come here and the region seems to be almost untouched. Tourists need a permit to visit Dzongu as it is a restricted area.

“The flood has also damaged the entry barricade at Phidang village, the sentry post and the pass permit issue post, along with the forest guest house at Namprikdang and the ranger’s office. This apart, a few houses have also been damaged,” said an official.

Lepchas constitute around 15% of the state’s population. They have strong ties with nature and have lived here for centuries.

Even though a team from the state disaster response force managed to reach flood-hit Chungthan town in Mangan after three days, Dzongu remains detached after two bridges, which used to connect the region with the rest of the district, were washed away.

“It is a big loss. The community ground was where all the people used to meet during social and cultural programs. With the two bridges being swept away, the region now remains disconnected from the rest of the world,” said Gyatso Lepcha, general secretary of the Affected Citizens of Teesta (ACT).

The ACT, an organization of the Lepchas of Sikkim, was formed to protect Dzongu and its environment from mega hydroelectric power projects in the region.

On Tuesday night, a flash flood was triggered by an outburst of the Lhonak glacial lake in north Sikkim. Huge volumes of water, along with rocks and boulders, came crashing down and hit the Teesta-III hydel project dam in Mangan district. The dam and the entire water and debris barreled down the river Teesta tearing down villages and towns on its banks. Even West Bengal suffered some damage.

“Dzongu was also hit by an earthquake in October 2011 and had suffered some damage,” said an official.

Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang, who visited north Sikkim on Saturday, said a 55m long bailey suspension bridge will be installed to connect Dzongu with Mangan. Zip lines were also being installed with support from the locals to ensure that food and other essentials reaches the people of Dzongu, who have been completely cut off following the calamity.

