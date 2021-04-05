Home / Cities / Others / Six aspiring teachers sent to 1-day jail for disrupting Punjab minister’s rally
others

Six aspiring teachers sent to 1-day jail for disrupting Punjab minister’s rally

State president of Unemployed TET-Passed ETT Teachers’ Union Deepak Kamboj said the unemployed men had been protesting in the town for the past three months and the minister failed to even acknowledge their presence
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 05, 2021 01:06 AM IST
The police produced the six accused in the court of a duty magistrate, who sent them to jail for a day on Sunday. (HT photo)

A day after members of the ETT-TET Unemployed Teachers’ Union allegedly disrupted Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla’s function in the town, the police produced the six accused in the court of a duty magistrate, who sent them to jail for a day on Sunday.

The accused are Balkaran Mansa, Kuldeep Khokar, Jaskaran Mansa, Beant Mansa, Surinder Jalalabad and Gurvinder Mansa.

Sangrur city police in-charge Gurvir Singh said that the police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 107 (security for keeping peace) and 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

State president of Unemployed TET-Passed ETT Teachers’ Union Deepak Kamboj said the unemployed men had been protesting in the town for the past three months. However, when the minister failed to resolve the matter of their jobs, they raised slogans at his function.

“Our union members were kept at the police station the entire night but the administration did not act against the Congressmen, who thrashed a youth who raised slogans,” he claimed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

3 take 13.4cr from Mumbai buyers, fail to deliver flats after 10 yrs, booked

Bombay HC seeks stronger laws as man freed in daughter’s rape case

Ludhiana man attacked, robbed of licensed revolver, mobile phone

Woman who accused Ludhiana MLA of rape alleges cyber bullying

----eom---

Photo Caption

Aspiring ETT teachers raising slogans in police custody in Sangrur on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP