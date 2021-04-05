Six aspiring teachers sent to 1-day jail for disrupting Punjab minister’s rally

A day after members of the ETT-TET Unemployed Teachers’ Union allegedly disrupted Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla’s function in the town, the police produced the six accused in the court of a duty magistrate, who sent them to jail for a day on Sunday.

The accused are Balkaran Mansa, Kuldeep Khokar, Jaskaran Mansa, Beant Mansa, Surinder Jalalabad and Gurvinder Mansa.

Sangrur city police in-charge Gurvir Singh said that the police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 107 (security for keeping peace) and 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

State president of Unemployed TET-Passed ETT Teachers’ Union Deepak Kamboj said the unemployed men had been protesting in the town for the past three months. However, when the minister failed to resolve the matter of their jobs, they raised slogans at his function.

“Our union members were kept at the police station the entire night but the administration did not act against the Congressmen, who thrashed a youth who raised slogans,” he claimed.

Photo Caption

Aspiring ETT teachers raising slogans in police custody in Sangrur on Sunday.