Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Six dead, 7 injured in road accidents in J&K’s Poonch, Ramban
others

Six dead, 7 injured in road accidents in J&K’s Poonch, Ramban

Four people died and seven sustained injuries in the accident that took place in Saujiyan village of Poonch, officials said
Six people died and seven were injured when two vehicles skidded off roads and rolled down gorges in Poonch and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 05:19 AM IST
ByPTI

Six people died and seven were injured when two vehicles skidded off roads and rolled down gorges in Poonch and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Four people died and seven sustained injuries in the accident that took place in Saujiyan village of Poonch, they said.

One person died on the spot and the other three succumbed to injuries in hospitals, the officials said.

The other accident took place in Kunchi village in Ramban district, they said, adding two people lost their lives in it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP