Six killed, several hurt as SUV rams into auto-rickshaw

AGRA At least six people died while several others sustained injuries as a speeding car rammed into an autorickshaw with passengers on board. Taking cognisance of the accident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and ordered officials in Agra to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

(PTI)

“We received information about the accident around 11 pm on Monday. Subsequently, police from the Kheragarh police station reached the spot. While two of the injured died on the spot, three others breathed their last during treatment,” said Dr Preetinder Singh, commissioner of police at Agra. On Tuesday, a badly injured woman also passed away, taking the death toll to six.

“Four of the injured are currently under treatment. The driver of the SUV was allegedly drunk and so were the other passengers of the car. While the accused driver of the SUV is at large, two others who were in the car have been arrested. Meanwhile, police have impounded the car and all legal compliances are being undertaken to ensure that the accused -- who are guilty of rash and negligent driving in a drunken state -- are brought to book,” added Singh.

The tragic head-on collision took place on the Kheragarh-Saiyyan road in the outskirts of the Agra district. It left the auto-rickshaw badly damaged. Among the dead are -- Jai Prakash (45) and his son Varun (12).

“This cannot be treated as a routine accident and thus to impart justice to the aggrieved family members of the deceased, all evidence will be scientifically collected for being presented in the court. The Forensic Science Lab (FSL) team also reached the spot and gathered samples,” said the Agra commissioner.

Significantly, there were 10 people on-board the auto-rickshaw in violation of norms. This is despite a campaign against over-loading in commercial vehicles. “Police have undertaken campaigns to enforce provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act and compliance with traffic rules. Those placing extra seats in auto and moving with extra capacity are penalised. After this incident, the rural belt will also be covered to avert non-compliance with traffic laws,” added Singh.

