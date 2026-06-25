Six-year-old’s rape: Police dog Mary to receive DGP honour

Mary, an elite tracking dog with the police department posted in Sambhal, is set to receive a prestigious director general of police (DGP)-level commendation for her pivotal role in solving the brutal rape case of a six-year-old girl.

Police dog Mary (HT Photo)

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Superintendent of police (SP) Krishan Kumar Bishnoi announced the high-level felicitation, citing Mary’s exceptional tracking abilities, sharp intelligence, and invaluable contribution to the investigation.

The crime occurred on June 18 in a village under the jurisdiction of the Babrala police station. Following the assault, the perpetrator fled the scene but left behind a single piece of evidence: a Gamchha (a stole).

Mary was brought to the crime scene, where she sniffed the cloth and immediately picked up a scent.

Displaying incredible focus, the canine guided a police team for several kilometres across the terrain. She led officers directly to the suspect’s village, providing the breakthrough the investigation needed.

Using the clues and evidence gathered at the location Mary identified, the police intensified their search. The pursuit culminated in a high-stakes police encounter near Nagariya Kazi village on the Babrala–Rajpura road. The suspect, identified as Sandeep, was arrested following a shootout, during which a police constable also sustained injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the successful arrest, SP Bishnoi rewarded the dog squad team with a cash prize of ₹10,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the successful arrest, SP Bishnoi rewarded the dog squad team with a cash prize of ₹10,000. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Jitendra Singh, the in-charge of the dog squad, Mary is no stranger to accolades. She is a certified gold medal-winning tracking dog from Batch-36 and has been serving the district since 2019. Throughout her career, Mary has been instrumental in resolving numerous high-profile cases, including: homicide and murder investigations, major thefts and armed robberies, complex criminal tracking operations

The SP confirmed that an official report detailing Mary’s outstanding performance was forwarded to senior leadership, officially initiating the process for her upcoming DGP-level honour.