With tensions between the union that represents 2,000-plus workers at SoFi Stadium and the stadium operators at their boiling point, Unite Here Local 11 has halted negotiations and authorized a strike vote, The Athletic reported Friday.

SoFi Stadium workers set to vote on strike ahead of World Cup

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The vote is set to take place at the end of next week just one week before the stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is scheduled to host the opening game of the 2026 World Cup in the United States. That game features the Americans against Paraguay on June 12.

The union represents workers in concession services, including the people who both prepare and serve the stadium's food and beverages.

In all, eight World Cup matches are scheduled for SoFi Stadium, the home of both the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers of the NFL. The venue also is slated to host key events during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The labor agreement between stadium operator Legends Global and United Here Local 11 has expired, and bargaining sessions have failed.

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{{^usCountry}} Kurt Petersen, the co-president of the union, told The Athletic that his group ended negotiations on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kurt Petersen, the co-president of the union, told The Athletic that his group ended negotiations on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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"We felt the company were not taking the concerns and demands seriously enough," Petersen said. "At midday , the workers told the company that we intend to proceed with a strike vote. The vote is scheduled for next week over two days on Thursday and Friday."

In a statement to The Athletic, a Legends Global representative said about the potential strike vote: "Legends Global has enjoyed a strong relationship with Unite Here Local 11 for more than a decade and remains committed to reaching a fair agreement through good faith negotiations. We look forward to delivering an outstanding hospitality experience for fans at the FIFA World Cup matches at SoFi Stadium."

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The World Cup organizing committee in Los Angeles declined to comment on what impact a strike could have on the scheduled SoFi matches.

The union has made demands that include, according to The Athletic:

A guarantee that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will not be allowed on venue grounds during the World Cup, saying their presence could jeopardize employee safety. Government officials have said ICE agents would be on hand with security and not immigation enforcement their primary duty. Restricted use of subcontractors. No use of automation or artificial intelligence that could cause the loss of union jobs. Release of information to the union that would detail things such as work hours or the distribution of tips and service charges.

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"Our members are clear," Petersen told The Athletic. "They are angry about this. We recognize the World Cup is an extraordinary event but the lack of transparency and movement is raising concerns and this could impact the 2,000 food service workers at the stadium.

"If we were to strike, then FIFA has a significant problem because other workers may not be accredited, which is a whole process for them requiring background checks a while in advance and would not be straightforward to rush through."

Field Level Media

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