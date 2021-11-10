Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Son of Odisha cop robs bank with his father’s pistol, arrested

The 23-year-old son of a serving assistant sub-inspector of Odisha police, who looted ₹15 lakh from a private bank with the service pistol of his father, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon following an exchange of fire with a team of police who intercepted him, officials said
Updated on Nov 10, 2021
By Debabrata Mohanty

Police officials said Jaydev Nayak, son of an assistant sub-inspector of police in Sundargarh district, arrived at the Axis Bank under Sundargarh town police station around 2 pm in a bike on Tuesday.

“After entering the bank with a bag, he first pointed out the pistol at the head of the cashier and then manager Lankeswar Maharana asking them to fill up the bag with all the cash at the counter. After leaving the bank, he put the gun on the head of a bike rider and asked him to give his bike, he then sped away on that motorcycle when our police team intercepted him at Shankara,” said Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath.

When Nayak opened fire at police, they fired back injuring him on his left leg. The police later recovered all the cash, the gun and admitted him to a hospital. Nayak is a graduate and has been unemployed for the last 2-3 years.

The SP said Nayak’s father, who is posted at Sundargarh Sadar police station, would be probed to find out if he was complicit in the case.

