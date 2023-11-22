Sonbhadra poised to become the ‘Noida’ of Eastern U.P.

LUCKNOW Once infamous as a stronghold of Naxalites, the Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the second most pivotal district in the state’s development journey, following in the footsteps of Noida. According to a government press release, a total of 43 investment projects, with a cumulative value of around ₹79,000 crore, are poised for implementation in Sonbhadra.

The Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the second most pivotal district in the state’s development journey (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is worth mentioning that despite its abundant natural and mineral resources, industrialists were wary of investing in Sonbhadra due to extortion threats from Naxals. The press release highlights that Sonbhadra faced decades of lawlessness and Naxal activities, deterring major companies from investing in the district in the past.

However, the district is currently undergoing significant transformation with investments pouring in through groundbreaking ceremonies. The same entrepreneurs who were once hesitant to invest in the district due to demands for extortion from Naxalites are today queueing up to invest in the district.

The state government’s unwavering commitment to zero tolerance for crime, extensive development of basic facilities in previously inaccessible areas, the construction of essential infrastructure, and improved connectivity have not only eradicated Naxal activities in Sonbhadra but have also positioned the district as a focal point for Uttar Pradesh’s development. It is now poised to become the second growth engine after Noida, driving the progress of Uttar Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The upcoming investments are poised to not only catalyse development in Purvanchal but also contribute to the overall progress of the state. Notably, two substantial projects in the energy and renewable energy sectors, amounting to about ₹35,000 crore, are on the verge of initiation in Sonbhadra.

These include the launch of a 2x1600 MW Super Thermal Power Plant at Obra and the expansion of the Thermal Power Plant at Singrauli. Apart from this, the 3,660 MW off-stream closed-loop pumped storage project will also prove to be a boon for Sonbhadra. All three major projects have received government approval.