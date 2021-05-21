Sowing area in Maharashtra increased to 15.7 million ha for kharif season

In view of predictions for higher-than-average rainfall this year, the Maharashtra government has set higher production targets from the coming kharif season by increasing the state’s sowing area to 15.7 million hectares (ha) from last season’s 14 million ha. The state had utilised 15.1 million ha for kharif crops in 2020-21, despite setting the 14 million ha target.

The state is also expecting a record 128.52 million tonnes of production this year from kharif season, officials said.

The higher targets were set in a meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray (CM) on Thursday to take stock of the preparedness for the kharif season starting from June.

Thackeray also asked officials to encourage farmers to go for ‘Vikel Te Pikel (sow crops that are in demand)’ model and create their own brand in the market.

The ‘Vikel Te Pikel’ initiative enables farmers to take up the crop based on the demand of value chains that will guarantee sale of their produce at proper prices. It also will help them in minimising the post-harvest loss of the crops as the produce will be sold out without any delay.

“It is necessary to research the market for agricultural commodities. Increasing crop production alone is not vital, but Maharashtra should also work for producing quality crops and build its brand by adopting modern technology and research methods,” Thackeray said in the meeting.

“Take crops being sold by their demand in the market. Whatever we grow should be of good quality. Maharashtra should become a brand in the agriculture sector by bifurcating agriculture produce into regions,” CM said.

Total land under cultivation in Maharashtra is 16.8 million ha and the average rainfall prediction between June and September is 1075.3mm.

State agriculture minister Dada Bhuse informed that the maximum area (4.35 million ha) for sowing is expected to be used for soya bean, followed by cotton (4.3 million ha), cereals (2.3 million hectare) and rice (1.55 million ha). Around 884,000 ha is expected to be used for sowing maize. For this, the state will require 6.364 million metric tonnes of chemical fertilisers and 1.826 million quintal of seeds for the farming community.

Maharashtra has around 15.2 million farmers. Of them, 28.40% are small farmers, while are 51.10% are marginal farmers.

“The state has set a target of ₹42,388 crore as crop loans by commercial and district banks for kharif season. Of this, ₹6,091 crore has already been disbursed to 0.929 million (929,000) farmers by May 15,” said a senior official from the state agriculture department.

The total target set for crop loans this year is ₹57,143 crore.

Deputy CM and finance minister Ajit Pawar directed the chief secretary Sitaram Kunte to hold a meeting and ensure that farmers get crop loans from the banks without any delay.