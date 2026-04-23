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SP to face decisive defeat in 2027, says Maurya

Uttar Pradesh's Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized the Samajwadi Party for divisive politics, vowing strict action on crimes against women.

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 08:29 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
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Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing it of practicing divisive politics and aggravating the pain of victims.

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya talking to media persons in Prayagraj on Thursday (HT Photo)

Speaking to the media persons before departing for Lucknow after a two-day visit to Prayagraj, Maurya said that the SP “adds salt to the wounds of victims” instead of addressing their concerns.

Referring to a recent incident in Ghazipur involving murder of a 16-year-old girl, Maurya termed it as “deeply unfortunate” and confirmed that an FIR has been registered and the accused has been arrested. He emphasised that the state government is committed to ensuring strict punishment for anyone involved in crimes against women. “Any crime against a daughter or sister in Uttar Pradesh will invite the harshest possible action,” he said.

Responding to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s statement that the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) alliance will bring change, Maurya dismissed it as unrealistic. He remarked that Akhilesh Yadav has been “daydreaming” and predicted a decisive defeat for the SP in the 2027 elections.

Several BJP leaders, including city unit president Sanjay Gupta, district president (trans-Ganga) Nirmala Paswan, Subodh Singh, Pawan Srivastava, Vivek Mishra, and Umesh Tiwari, were present on the occasion.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / SP to face decisive defeat in 2027, says Maurya
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