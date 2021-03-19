Special Holi train to Gorakhpur chugs off from Chandigarh

The Chandigarh-Gorakhpur-Chandigarh (04924 /04923) Special Weekly Express departed from the Chandigarh station on Thursday night, as part of the six special Holi trains announced by the Northern Railway.

Scheduled on Thursdays, the train departed at 11.20pm to arrive in Gorakhpur at 5.15pm the next day. It will depart at 10.10pm from Gorakhpur on Friday to return to Chandigarh by 3.30pm on Saturday.

Another special train to Lucknow will be starting on Monday. The Nangaldam-Lucknow-Nangaldam (04510/04509) Weekly Special will arrive at Chandigarh at 2pm on Mondays and 8.50pm on Tuesdays during its return journey, and will halt for five and 10 minutes, respectively.

The other special trains for the festival include the New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi (02445/02446) Daily Superfast Special, Bathinda-Varanasi-Bathinda (04998/04997) Weekly Superfast Express, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Varanasi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (04608/04607) Weekly Express Special and Nangaldam-Kolkata-Nangaldam (04520/04519) Weekly Superfast Special train.

All trains will also halt at the Ambala Cantonment railway station.