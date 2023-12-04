Speeding car hits traffic cop; accused driver held

LUCKNOW A speeding car rammed into a traffic police personnel from behind as he was on duty on Monday night near Bara Birwa crossing under Krishna Nagar police station limits, resulting in the driver’s arrest.

The driver of the car has been arrested. (HT Photo)

“The incident occurred when traffic constable Amit Kumar was on duty late at night. Around 12:30 am, a speeding car coming from the wrong side hit Kumar, causing serious injuries,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Vineet Jaiswal.

“When other cops with Amit attempted to stop the car, it swiftly fled the scene,” he said while adding that the injured cop was then taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

“However, the driver of the car has been arrested, and the vehicle was seized this morning near Alambagh bus depot, close to the car showroom where the driver worked. CCTV cameras were scrutinised to identify the perpetrator,” the DCP said.

“The man has been identified as Abhishek Das, 31, a resident of Alambagh who works as a salesman in a car showroom. He was arrested on Monday afternoon from Vishweshwar Nagar near his home,” according to a police press note.

“He has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 186 (obstructing a public servant), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter a public servant from his duty), 307 (attempt to murder), and 427 (mischief) at Krishna Nagar police station and will be presented before the court,” said Jaiswal.

The man, during police interrogation, admitted that he was driving in the wrong direction and, in fear of getting caught, fled from the spot and parked his vehicle near the bus stand.

