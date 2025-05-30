Spiritual tourism to get boost in four districts of Varanasi division

Under the tourism department’s scheme to boost spiritual tourism in Uttar Pradesh, the focus will be on developing pilgrimage sites related to Jainism, and ashrams of saints like Valmiki, and Kabir (Pic for representation only)

in four districts of the Varanasi division.

They will be renovated and equipped with facilities to preserve cultural and spiritual heritage of Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

In a press statement, deputy director tourism Rajendra Rawat said that Jain pilgrimage sites, Valmiki ashrams, ashram of Sant Kabir and places of Sufi saints will be equipped with various facilities such as road connectivity, ornamental lighting, Parikrama Path and other required facilities. In addition, if there are any ponds related to the sites, they will also be renovated. Apart from this, signages will be installed to display historical and religious information related to these sites. Shops and exhibition sites can also be built to promote local art and craft.

The deputy director said that letters have been written to the District Culture Department and district magistrates of four districts of Varanasi division, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur and Chandauli with a request to provide information about the pilgrimage sites by June 10 in order that process of the renovation and beautification of these sites could be started.

There is planning to renovate the Sufi saints’ places under the scheme. The scheme to renovate and beautify the pilgrimage sites will give new dimension to the cultural landscape of Eastern UP. The development of pilgrimage sites of various religious communities will promote domestic and international tourism in the region. This will provide new employment and self-employment opportunities to the local youth through hotels, restaurants, local handicrafts, tourism and cultural activities.