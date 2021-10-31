‘Sport field teaches lessons that can’t be learnt in classrooms’

Delhi Public School, Khanna, organised its 11th annual sports meet on Saturday. Punjab’s additional director general of police (ADGP) (intelligence) Amardeep Singh Rai was the chief guest, who motivated students to dream big and excel in the fields of their interest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Exhorting the participants to aim for self-dependence in order to lead a happy and contented life, Rai said sport field teaches lessons that cannot be learnt in classrooms.

School chairperson and retired Punjab IAS officer DS Bains encouraged the students to pursue victory with honour by putting in their best effort.

“Ethics in sport require four key virtues — fairness, integrity, responsibility and respect for the opponents,” he said.

DPS Khanna principal S Mukherjee said, “Not even the pandemic is going to stop the functioning of our school.”

On the occasion, students of preparatory class presented ‘rhythmic exercise with rings’ while children of Class 3 performed Surya namaskar. The ‘Horse Show’ was the star attraction of the day. The school campus reverberated with enthusiastic cheers of the spectators during the track and field events.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arshdeep Singh was declared the ‘best athlete’ in the boys’ category, while Tamanna Billing secured the title among girls.

Tusker House was declared the ‘best house’ of 2021. Medals and certificates were also conferred upon the winners.