Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / ‘Sport field teaches lessons that can’t be learnt in classrooms’
others

‘Sport field teaches lessons that can’t be learnt in classrooms’

Delhi Public School, Khanna, organised its 11th annual sports meet on Saturday
School chairperson and retired Punjab IAS officer DS Bains (red turban) and Punjab ADGP (intelligence) AS Rai (yellow turban) felicitating the winners at Delhi Public School in Khanna, Ludhiana, on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 11:07 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Khanna

Delhi Public School, Khanna, organised its 11th annual sports meet on Saturday. Punjab’s additional director general of police (ADGP) (intelligence) Amardeep Singh Rai was the chief guest, who motivated students to dream big and excel in the fields of their interest.

Exhorting the participants to aim for self-dependence in order to lead a happy and contented life, Rai said sport field teaches lessons that cannot be learnt in classrooms.

School chairperson and retired Punjab IAS officer DS Bains encouraged the students to pursue victory with honour by putting in their best effort.

“Ethics in sport require four key virtues — fairness, integrity, responsibility and respect for the opponents,” he said.

DPS Khanna principal S Mukherjee said, “Not even the pandemic is going to stop the functioning of our school.”

On the occasion, students of preparatory class presented ‘rhythmic exercise with rings’ while children of Class 3 performed Surya namaskar. The ‘Horse Show’ was the star attraction of the day. The school campus reverberated with enthusiastic cheers of the spectators during the track and field events.

RELATED STORIES

Arshdeep Singh was declared the ‘best athlete’ in the boys’ category, while Tamanna Billing secured the title among girls.

Tusker House was declared the ‘best house’ of 2021. Medals and certificates were also conferred upon the winners.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP