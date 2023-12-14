SSU strives to take Sanskrit to US, Lankan shores

Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU), an ancient centre of Indian oriental studies, will promote Sanskrit language and Indian oriental studies in the USA and Sri Lanka.

Sampurnanand Sanskrit University vice-chancellor Prof Bihari Lal Sharma

As part of its plan, the SSU will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Missouri State University (MSA), USA.

SSU vice-chancellor Prof Bihari Lal Sharma recently wrote a letter to the chancellor of Missouri State University, R Woolsey, for inking an MoU between the two universities (SSU and Missouri State University). The Missouri State University has positively responded to the letter.

According to Prof Sharma, the SSU has got in-principle approval from the MSA.

Prof Sharma said, “We are working seriously to promote Sanskrit in foreign countries. As part of our plan, the SSU will sign an MoU with the MSA.”

He said that the MoU also fosters academic collaboration, research initiatives and cultural exchanges between the two centres of learning.

“The MoU will encourage collaboration between faculty members, researchers and students from both universities. The students of SSU and MSA will be able to exchange their views and knowledge,” said Prof Sharma.

Promoting cultural understanding will be a crucial aspect of this partnership. Both institutions will organise events, lectures and workshops that project the rich cultural heritage of India and the United States, said Prof Sharma.

Prof Sharma said, an MoU will also be signed with Buddhist and Pali University, Sri Lanka. A communication with the Sri Lankan university has already been made, with the university showing interest in it.

