Stakeholders discuss role of AI in redesigning tourism

Tourism stakeholders deliberated on the digital tourism roadmap at a programme organised on World Tourism Day in the city on Sunday. The discussion, held on the theme “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism,” focussed on using AI, digital promotion, social media and technology to improve tourist experiences and promote destinations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chief guest Justice Manju Rani Chauhan stressed the need to showcase Prayagraj’s religious, spiritual, historical and cultural heritage more effectively to domestic and international tourists.

She said digital promotion, modern technology and social media could be extensively used to highlight the city’s tourism assets and attract more visitors.

Representatives from the tourism, hotel and industrial sectors also discussed using AI and other digital tools, publicity strategies, better tourist amenities and promoting local tourism products.

Participants included Vinay Tandon of the UP Chamber of Commerce, GS Darbari of Darbari Industries, Akash Gupta of Hotel Prayag Inn, Hotel Association president Harjinder Singh, Vaibhav Mani and Shrey Kesarwani.

Speakers pointed out that more than 23.71 crore domestic and foreign tourists visited Prayagraj between January and August this year, with religious and cultural events playing a major role in attracting visitors. They stressed that the next step should be to digitally showcase Prayagraj’s tourist attractions at information centres across the city.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Tandon highlighted the need for greater use of digital platforms to promote destinations, while Singh suggested that hotels should not only develop world-class amenities but also incorporate digital presentations of Prayagraj’s major attractions on their websites. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tandon highlighted the need for greater use of digital platforms to promote destinations, while Singh suggested that hotels should not only develop world-class amenities but also incorporate digital presentations of Prayagraj’s major attractions on their websites. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Stakeholders said that just as crowd management has received priority, tourist attractions should also receive a digital push. Special emphasis should be placed on promoting aarti ceremonies at the ghats, cultural programmes and other local experiences.

They also suggested ensuring the regular availability of multilingual tourist guides and voice-translation facilities to make Prayagraj more accessible to international and non-Hindi-speaking visitors.

The discussions also focused on integrating hotels, travel operators, guides, tourist information centres and local tourism products into a broader digital ecosystem aimed at improving visitor convenience while strengthening Prayagraj’s tourism identity.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The programme was coordinated by regional tourism officer Aparajita Singh.