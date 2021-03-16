Home / Cities / Others / Standing committee sanctions Rs7.50 crore for restarting of Jumbo Covid care centres
others

Standing committee sanctions Rs7.50 crore for restarting of Jumbo Covid care centres

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) standing committee has cleared the proposal tabled by municipal commissioner Vikram Kuma, to reopen the Jumbo Covid care centres at Baner and Balewadi
By Siddarth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:22 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) standing committee has cleared the proposal tabled by municipal commissioner Vikram Kuma, to reopen the Jumbo Covid care centres at Baner and Balewadi.

Standing committee chairman, Hemant Rasane said, “The administration will take a final decision to restart the Jumbo Covid-19 hospitals based on the situation. At present, PMC has decided to complete all necessary arrangements and preparedness of infrastructure and extend the contract of agencies for the next three months. We have approved the proposal.”

He added, “We have sanctioned Rs7.50 crore for setting up infrastructure such as manpower, hospital staff, machinery, doctor’s accommodation, food supply, and medicines. The patients are increasing so there is no time to carry out a fresh tender process. Therefore, the administration took a decision to extend the contract of the earlier agencies.”

Pune city had one Jumbo facility at the College of Engineering Pune (CoEP). Besides that, the PMC had set up a dedicated Covid hospital at Balewadi and Baner, both run by the Bhise Multispecialty hospital.

The running of the COEP Jumbo facility has been allotted to Medbridge Healthcare.

Deepali Designs and Exhibits will provide infrastructure support and food to patients, medical officers and medical staff members.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP