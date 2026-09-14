Start preparing for 2027 UP polls now: Anupriya Patel to party workers

Union minister of state and Apna Dal (S) national president Anupriya Patel on Sunday exhorted party workers to immediately begin preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and strengthen the organisational structure down to the booth level.

Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel (File)

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Addressing a party workers’ convention in Sonbhadra regarding the 2027 polls, Patel urged cadres to reach out to every village to inform people about party policies and government achievements.

“The 2027 Assembly elections are approaching. We need your support this time. The stronger our political strength, the more powerful your voice will be,” Patel said, emphasising that Apna Dal (S) has consistently championed the rights of backward, Dalit, exploited and deprived sections from the legislature to the streets.

On the issue of reservation, the Union minister remarked that it is a constitutional right, not an act of charity. She stated that as long as social discrimination exists and a backlog of representation for backward classes remains in government services, the need for reservation will persist.

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{{^usCountry}} Prominent leaders present on the occasion included Vidhi Manch national president Abhishek Chaubey, national executive member Dinesh Biyar, district president Anjani Patel, Anand Patel ‘Dayalu’, Alok Pandey, Abhishek Patel, Nandlal Kumar, Muirpur block pramukh Man Singh Gond, Rakesh Patel, Sanjay Soni, district media secretaries Vikas Patel and Neeraj Singh Patel and district treasurer Chandrashekhar Patel, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prominent leaders present on the occasion included Vidhi Manch national president Abhishek Chaubey, national executive member Dinesh Biyar, district president Anjani Patel, Anand Patel ‘Dayalu’, Alok Pandey, Abhishek Patel, Nandlal Kumar, Muirpur block pramukh Man Singh Gond, Rakesh Patel, Sanjay Soni, district media secretaries Vikas Patel and Neeraj Singh Patel and district treasurer Chandrashekhar Patel, among others. {{/usCountry}}

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