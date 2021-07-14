State govt to send 35K skilled workers to Japan for specialised training

Lucknow: The state government will send about 35,000 skilled workers to Japan for the Specified Skilled Workers Programme, said MSME minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Wednesday.

Reviewing the work of project monitoring unit constituted to channelize investment of NRIs in the state, Singh said 3.14 lakh skilled workers would be sent to Japan from all over the country for the Specified Skilled Workers Programme.

“From Uttar Pradesh 35,000 skilled workers will be sent to Japan for the Specified Skilled Workers Programme. They will be trained in Japanese language and will also be given skill development training before they leave for Japan,” said Siddharth Nath Singh, in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He also pointed out that agencies hiring manpower for overseas recruitment would be connected with the e-district and employment portal.

Singh also informed that during the Covid-19 pandemic the state government had received investment proposals of ₹1045 crore from 32 Non-Resident Indians. These proposals are in agriculture, defence and IT sectors, among others.

The MSME minister also informed that a database of 3064 NRIs had been prepared after contacting 16 Indian embassies.

Soon, details of NRIs would be available from five more embassies, he added.

Singh informed that the state government was issuing NRI cards to NRIs of Uttar Pradesh.

Till date, this card had been issued to 540 NRIs who had applied, Singh said.