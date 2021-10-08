State U-25 inter-district senior one-day tournament: Mohali beats Ludhiana by eight wickets

Mohali team registered a massive eight-wicket victory over Ludhiana in the ongoing Punjab State Under-25 Inter-District Senior One-Day Tournament in SAS Nagar on Sunday.

Batting first, the Ludhiana team collapsed for 120 runs in just 40.2 overs.

Ludhiana wicket-keeper Lovepreet Singh was the top scorer with 32 runs in 69 balls, hitting three boundaries. Captain Nehal Wadhera, who opened for Ludhiana, managed to only score one run.

Both Harshit Takkar and Rishi of Ludhiana took a wicket each against Mohali.

Mohali bowlers dominated the Ludhiana innings throughout. Harry Dhaliwal of Mohali took three wickets in his nine-over spell, conceding 36 runs. Meanwhile, Armaan Singh and Anshul Negi took two wickets each.

After losing the opener on a duck, Anshul Chaudhary and Anil Yadav thrashed the Ludhiana bowlers, scoring 47 and 51 runs, respectively. Both the Mohali batsmen hit seven boundaries each.

Mohali chased the target in 20.3 overs, losing just two wickets.