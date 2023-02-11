‘State will fall backwards’: PM Modi’s dig at Left-Congress alliance in Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people to give their mandate to bring back the ‘double-engine government’ in Tripura on February 16 to enjoy further development without shifting votes to oppositions Left-Congress and TIPRA Motha.

“Tripura has decided not to stop the development journey. There is only one slogan in Tripura– ‘phir ekbar double-engine ki sarkar’,” said PM Modi while addressing the Vijay Sankalp rally at Thakurpally paddy fields in Kulai of Dhalai district.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition government with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) is in power in the state. The two parties have decided to continue with their alliance for the upcoming polls.

Lashing out at the Left-Congress combine in poll-bound Tripura, Modi said that the state fell backwards in terms of development during their regime and every vote for them would take the state down again.

“The Left and the Congress pushed Tripura backwards but our government brought the state to the track of speedy development just in five years. Now the Left and Congress have forged an alliance. Each and every vote that goes to them will push the state backwards,” PM Modi said.

He also cautioned people that the Left-Congress would stop every scheme from reaching people that make their lives comfortable if they are voted to power.

He said that Tripura was known for violence and backwardness before the BJP government freed the state from the atmosphere of fear and violence.

“One can see an example of change in the situation of the state by observing flags of different parties set up here. But five years back, only one party had permission to set up their flags. We have freed Tripura from the atmosphere of fear and violence. The CPM [Communist Party of India (Marxist)] earlier used to control police stations but BJP established rule of law,” said Modi.

Later, in an oblique reference to the TIPRA Motha party, he said that the party is supporting the Left-Congress from behind and if any vote goes to the party, the state would fall backwards again.

TIPRA Motha, a regional political party was floated by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma in 2021. Within two months of its formation, the party came to power in the 28-seated Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council ( TTAADC) replacing CPM.

Speaking about HIRA (highways, internet, railways, airways) model promised ahead of the 2018 polls, PM Modi said that the two-lane national highway was converted to four lanes, 5,000 kilometres of roads have been constructed to connect all the villages, a new airport was also inaugurated in last five years. “Tripura is moving forward to become a gateway of South Asia,” he said.

PM Modi further said that his party focuses on three pillars– Awas (housing), Aarogya (health) and Aay (income), adding that three lakh homes were constructed for poor people under PM Awas Yojana, over two lakh people were treated for serious illnesses under Ayushman Bharat Yojana, over four lakh houses got drinking water and toilets and another three lakh houses were provided gas connections in last five years.

“I got home, drinking water. Even roads are also better now. We feel that BJP will come again here,” said Dayamati Debbarma, a housewife.

When asked about the possibility of TIPRA Motha coming to power, she said that though TIPRA Motha successfully drew a huge gathering in their poll rally a few days back, it cannot defeat BJP.

“We got benefits of PDS [Public Distribution System] only so far. Still, BJP is working good. We are confident to see BJP in power again,” said Basanti, a Tripura resident and BJP activist.

After Ambassa, PM Modi also addressed another rally in Gomati district. He is also expected to join another poll rally on February 13 to conclude the party’s campaign programme.

Reacting to PM Modi’s comments, CPM state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said, “It is really unfortunate that he (PM) could not elevate himself from a party leader. His speech lacked any developmental policy.”

On PM’s alliance dig against the opposition parties, Chaudhary said,

“We want to ask whether the NDA [National Democratic Alliance] government was formed without any alliance or Tripura’s BJP formed government without any alliance. We all know the answers. Then, why is he criticizing other parties about alliance.”

Tripura will go to polls on February 16 to elect all 60 members of the legislative assembly. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.