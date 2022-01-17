Stones pelted at Shatabdi in Jalandhar

Jalandhar The Railways Protection Force (RPF) arrested five persons on Sunday for pelting stones on the Shatabdi Express in Jalandhar on Saturday night. A spokesperson of the Ferozepur division of Northern Railways said the incident happended when the train left Jalandhar to go to Amritsar.

The RPF rushed to the spot and rounded off three people, Ritik, Ragavand and Deepak on the spot. “Fifteen window panes of the train were damaged, but no one was injured,” he said. A release from the divisional office said, “On interrogation, it was revealed that this incident is the outcome of rivalry between two gangs of local area Qazimandi near Jalandhar City Railway station.”