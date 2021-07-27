Stop flood tourism for political credit, say NCP, Sena; BJP hits back

As leaders from the ruling and opposition parties made a beeline to visit flood-affected area and express their sympathies with the affected people, politics over “flood tourism” has heated up.

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said that “political tourism” should not hamper the relief work, while Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar urged politicians in Maharashtra to avoid visiting the flood-affected areas and that only those who are directly related to an affected area should visit it.

The statements from the alliance partners came ahead of Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s visit to Chiplun and Taliye, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Ashish Shelar, on Tuesday.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis hit back saying that Koshyari was directed by President Ram Nath Kovind to visit the affected villages.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that incidents of natural disasters should not become a battle for credit. He said that opposition must not visit such spots and put pressure on the administration.

“Globally, wherever such disasters occur, there is no hindrance to the relief work. In Maharashtra, when such incidents happen, there are allegations, counter-allegations and attack on administration; political tours should be stopped, as far as possible... This is not a battle for credit, and if somebody thinks it is, then they are devoid of humanity... I will say this that politicians should exercise restraint [during such times] as their visit cause a hindrance in the relief work,” said Raut.

Pawar, while speaking to media at his party headquarters in Mumbai, said, “Visits of the chief minister (CM), deputy CM and leader of Opposition is necessary because their presence gives a sense of comfort to the affected families and hence, they should organise such tours. But nowadays, we are looking at a trend where many people [politicians] choose to visit the affected areas and these visits hamper the relief and rehabilitation operations.”

The veteran leader said though he has been holding such visits, he is avoiding it this time as the local administration will have to wait for his tour to conclude, which is likely to affect the relief work.

Koshyari in Raigad said that the state and the Central governments will jointly work to rehabilitate the families.

“It is an unprecedented disaster. This may be the first incident in Maharashtra where the entire village was washed away. Families have been destroyed. We, including the prime minister (Narendra Modi) are all sad. CM, too, has visited the place. The incident has happened and now both the governments will make joint efforts to rehabilitate those who survived the tragedy and provide them with all the possible help,” said the governor.

Pawar said he is hoping that Koshyari’s visit will help in getting more funds from the Centre.

“It’s okay if the governor is visiting the flood-ravaged areas. He may help the state in making available more help from the Centre as he has good contacts,” Pawar remarked.

On Tuesday, an editorial in Saamana also stated that relief and rehabilitation work can be expedited if such political visits stop. While CM Uddhav Thackeray was sitting in the state secretariat and instructing the administration, Opposition leader in the legislative Council Pravin Darekar and former minister Girish Mahajan attempted to reach Mahad but were stuck due to heavy rains and had to be rescued through boats by authorities, said the editorial.

“After CM, Union minister Narayan Rane and Fadnavis reached Taliye village. Now, the governor is also going there. The relief work is underway. While the government authorities are involved in the relief work, such tourism is creating a lot of confusion there,” remarked the editorial on Tuesday.

The mouthpiece added that the opposition should not try to gain advantage over the government during a crisis.

Fadnavis backed the governor and said, “Yesterday tour the governor told me that he was directed by the President to hold a visit to the areas hit by floods and landslides. To ensure it is a non-political tour, he has also invited one senior legislator from all the four parties (BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress). I don’t know why others didn’t go with the governor. Shelar is accompanying him and there is nothing wrong in it.”

Referring to Fadnavis’s statement that the victims will get the required help from the Centre, the editorial said that his statement was not of a sensible leader.

“Should a former CM of the state make a statement that the Centre will help the flood victims? The Union government is supreme for the states and there is no reason to have a different opinion on it. But his stand that they do not recognise the state’s elected government is not in the interest of the state. The state government has not made any complaints against the Centre. Despite this, how appropriate is it for the Opposition to take the stand that they recognise only union government?” asked the editorial.

Speaking to reporters on the issue Raut further said, “The state is capable enough but the Union government also has its responsibility towards the states. The state and Centre are coordinating; CM is speaking to the Centre. We are confident that the Centre will provide a package. If it [the package] is less, then leader of Opposition is there, we have Union ministers from Maharashtra, they will take up the issue [of relief package].”

Pawar announced that his party, through NCP Welfare Trust, will provide relief aid worth ₹2.5 crore to around 16,000 families affected by the floods. The kits will comprise utensils, cooking materials and bedsheets and medicines. Five ambulances and a team of 250 doctors will also be deployed in the affected districts.

Pawar likely to meet West Bengal CM today

Pawar said that he is likely to meet All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday in Delhi.

“She informed me about her visit to New Delhi and her willingness to meet. I think we are likely to meet tomorrow in Delhi,” Pawar told reporters.

He, however, refused to comment on reports related to the alleged Pegasus snooping.

“This is not the time and place to say anything else. We will raise the issue at the right place in the Parliament,” the former Union minister said.

Uddhav can lead country with patience, patriotism and Hindutvawadi leadership: Raut

Raut on Tuesday said that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is capable of leading the country and will do so one day. Wishing Thackeray on his 61st birthday on Tuesday, Raut said he has been sharing a great rapport with the Sena chief from the past 40-45 years.

“He’s a popular CM. People feel that he is a member of their family. Even the country has expectations from Uddhav ji. If in the future the country needs Uddhav ji’s patience, hard core patriotism and Hindutvawadi leadership, he is capable,” said Raut.

When asked specifically if Thackeray would could become the PM of the country, Raut answered “Let’s see.”