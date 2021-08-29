Stray dog bites 4, including 8-yr-old boy, in Zirakpur

A stray dog bit four persons, including an eight-year-old boy in Kishanpura area of Peermuchalla in Zirakpur on Saturday.

The victims have been identified as Shanti Devi, 50, Anju, 49, Muskan, 20, and Puneet Gambhir, 8 -- all residents of the same locality. Shanti Devi was bitten in the arm and referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, where her condition is stated to be critical. The other three are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

Aman Sharma, a resident of the society, said, “We have protested against the dog menace several times but the authorities only turned a blind eye towards the menace.”