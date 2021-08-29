Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Stray dog bites 4, including 8-yr-old boy, in Zirakpur
others

Stray dog bites 4, including 8-yr-old boy, in Zirakpur

A stray dog bit four persons, including an eight-year-old boy in Kishanpura area of Peermuchalla in Zirakpur on Saturday
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 03:01 AM IST
While one is critical, three others have got minor injuries. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A stray dog bit four persons, including an eight-year-old boy in Kishanpura area of Peermuchalla in Zirakpur on Saturday.

The victims have been identified as Shanti Devi, 50, Anju, 49, Muskan, 20, and Puneet Gambhir, 8 -- all residents of the same locality. Shanti Devi was bitten in the arm and referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, where her condition is stated to be critical. The other three are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

Aman Sharma, a resident of the society, said, “We have protested against the dog menace several times but the authorities only turned a blind eye towards the menace.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mohali: Three weeks on, no headway in Middukhera murder case

Elderly succumbs to Covid in UT, 12 new cases detected in tricity

Nurse found injured in Panchkula: Two days on, no arrests made yet

Pet dog bylaws finally notified in Mohali
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP