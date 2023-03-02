Students play Holi inside BHU campus, violate proctor’s order

VARANASI In gross violation of the chief proctor’s order, a large group of students played Holi inside the Banaras Hindu University campus on Thursday. The development comes just two days after varsity’s chief proctor Professor Abhimanyu Singh issued an order prohibiting Holi celebration in public spaces inside the campus.

(Rajesh Kumar)

The contentious order, which threatened administrative action against those celebrating Holi in public spaces, went viral on the internet in no time. In defiance of the order, students not only played with colours but also danced to DJ beats inside the university campus on Thursday.

When asked about the order, BHU’s ABVP president Abhay Singh said, “It is an inappropriate order. BHU is among the top institutions of the country with a sprawling campus. If students are not allowed to play Holi here, where will they?”

The student groups added that instead of issuing such unwarranted orders, the university administration should focus on the security arrangements inside the campus. Urging students to observe the festival of colours with pomp and show, their leaders said that any action against students for celebrating Holi will be opposed appropriately.

Meanwhile, BHU’s public relations officer Dr Rajesh Singh could not be reached for his comment.