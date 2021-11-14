Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sudhir K Jain appointed new VC of Banaras Hindu University

Banaras Hindu University (File)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 09:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI Director of IIT-Gandhinagar, Prof Sudhir K Jain, has been appointed as vice-chancellor (V-C) of Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Confirming the development on Sunday, BHU public relation officer Rajesh Singh informed that BHU registrar’s office has received a letter from the Union ministry of education regarding appointment of Prof Jain as the BHU V-C.

After the end of his tenure as V-C, Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar gave charge to senior professor VK Mishra on March 28. Since then, Prof Mishra was discharging his duties as the officiating V-C.

Born in 1952, 62-year-old Prof Sudhir K Jain is a civil engineer and at present, he is completing his third term as director of IIT- Gandhinagar. He is conducting intensive research and development in the areas of seismic design codes, dynamics of buildings and post- earthquake studies.

