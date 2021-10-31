Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sunday vaccination drive in Lucknow: Over 21,000 jabbed against Covid-19

The outcome of the Sunday vaccination will be analysed to decide similar drives in future, says Dr MK Singh, in-charge of vaccination in Lucknow
Lucknow has so far administered 45,94,597 doses, including 31,06,503 first doses and 14,88,094 second doses. (PTI)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 11:41 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Over 21,000 people were inoculated against Covid-19 under the special vaccination drive conducted on Sunday, for the first time in Lucknow. Till 7pm, the total 21618 doses were administered at 133 vaccination centres. Of the total, about 500 doses were administered by private hospitals.

“According to the health department data, 10,593 people took their first dose which means new beneficiaries were added on Sunday. This suggests more such initiatives should be conducted on holidays to motivate eligible beneficiaries to take the jab,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

“The outcome of the Sunday vaccination will be analysed to decide similar drives in future,” said Dr MK Singh, in charge of vaccination in Lucknow. Lucknow has so far administered 45,94,597 doses, including 31,06,503 first doses and 14,88,094 second doses, he added.

The vaccination by government centres is conducted from Monday to Saturday while private hospitals conduct it seven days a week.

