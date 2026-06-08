Agartala, Surrendered militants who had laid down arms two years ago, on Monday, threatened to resort to a rail and road blockade in three locations of Tripura on June 12, demanding immediate implementation of the peace accord which they signed with the state and central governments. Surrendered militants threaten rail-road blockade for implementation of peace accord

Around 1,200 cadres of the National Liberation Front of Tripura and All Tripura Tiger Force had laid down arms before Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in Sepahijala district's Jampaijala in September 2024, following an agreement with the Centre and the state government.

The Centre had announced a ₹250 crore package for the overall development of the surrendered militants as well as the indigenous people.

"It's been two years since we entered into a peace agreement with the Centre and the state government for the welfare of our cadres and tribal people. Accordingly, a package of ₹250 crore was declared for the rehabilitation of our people. But nothing has happened so far," Prasenjit Debbarma, leader of the surrendered militants, said at a press conference here.

Debbarma alleged they had written a letter to Chief Secretary JK Sinha seeking a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he visited the state recently to discuss the issue.

"Unfortunately, we received no response from the government regarding a meeting with the Union Home Minister", he said.

Debbarma said out of 1,200 surrendered militants, only 79 have been accepted by the government so far, while the decision on the remaining cadres is still pending, with looming uncertainty over their rehabilitation.

"Finding no other alternative, we have decided to resort to a rail and road blockade for 72 hours to demand immediate implementation of the peace accord. The blockade will be set up in three locations - Khowai and Teliamura in Khowai district and Barmura in West Tripura district," he said.

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