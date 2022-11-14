Survey a success, new era of modernisation to begin: U.P. Madrasa Education Board chief

LUCKNOW: The state-wide survey of madrasas was a success and a report regarding the same would be presented to the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, said Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, chairman of Uttar Pradesh State Madrasa Education Board, on Monday. The senior official added that the report is based on the 8,500 madrasas surveyed across the state. “The surveyed madrasas would now be asked to get themselves registered with the state government so they also avail of the benefits of welfare schemes. It would also help them upgrade their standard of education,” said the board chairman.

While the survey courted several controversies initially, Dr Javed has backed the decision to go ahead with it saying, “Surveying madrasas in 75 districts of the state is a big achievement. Now, we know where the madrasas are located, how many people are teaching in them, how many students are studying in them, what is their student count, which subjects they are teaching, how much staff they have, what is the qualification of their teachers, and sources of funds, among others. This information will help us in raising the standard of education and bringing madrasas of state at par with other schools.”

The official further said that it is very important to promote modern education along with religious lessons in these madrasas. “Initially, some people spread rumours to disturb the madrasa survey. Thus, the successful completion of the survey has set an example for other states as well. There are no hidden agendas behind the survey, our focus is just on the development of children by bringing madrasas into the mainstream of the country,” added Dr Javed.

He also compared the madrasa survey to the general survey of schools, colleges, and universities. “Madrasas provide education to the poorest of poor children. They help in raising the literacy level. Acknowledging this, the state government is not considering categorising all unrecognised madrasas as illegal. In fact, for the last seven years, the state government has not recognised any new madrasa. The Yogi Adityanath government has gained the trust of madrasa officials by strong and transparent implementation of government schemes.”