Swedish nationals fined for violating norms by preaching Christianity in Assam

Three Swedish nationals have been fined for allegedly violating visa norms by preaching Christianity in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, police said.

Police said that Marcus Arne Henrik Bloom, Hannah Mikaela Bloom, and Susana Elisabeth Hakanason arrived in India on October 19 and travelled to Assam on October 24.

“We were informed that they were involved in missionary activities and were preaching at a church in Namrup. Based on that we collected photo and video evidence and found the allegation to be true,” said Dibrugarh Police superintendent Shwetank Mishra.

Mishra added that since they were in India on tourist visas, it was a violation of visa norms. “It was also found that they violated ...the Foreigners Act. Based on that, they were apprehended [on Wednesday],” he said.

Mishra added that as per existing provisions for the violation of visa norms, the three were fined $500 each before they were allowed to go.

