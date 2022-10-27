Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Swedish nationals fined for violating norms by preaching Christianity in Assam

Swedish nationals fined for violating norms by preaching Christianity in Assam

others
Updated on Oct 27, 2022 08:22 AM IST

Assam Police said that since they were in India on tourist visas, the preaching of Christianity was a violation of visa norms

Police said the three arrived in India on October 19. (Twitter)
ByUtpal Parashar

Three Swedish nationals have been fined for allegedly violating visa norms by preaching Christianity in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, police said.

Police said that Marcus Arne Henrik Bloom, Hannah Mikaela Bloom, and Susana Elisabeth Hakanason arrived in India on October 19 and travelled to Assam on October 24.

“We were informed that they were involved in missionary activities and were preaching at a church in Namrup. Based on that we collected photo and video evidence and found the allegation to be true,” said Dibrugarh Police superintendent Shwetank Mishra.

Mishra added that since they were in India on tourist visas, it was a violation of visa norms. “It was also found that they violated ...the Foreigners Act. Based on that, they were apprehended [on Wednesday],” he said.

Mishra added that as per existing provisions for the violation of visa norms, the three were fined $500 each before they were allowed to go.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Utpal Parashar

Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP