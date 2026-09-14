Swine flu cases rise to 22 in Bareilly amid intensified health surveillance

The number of swine flu cases in Bareilly rose to 22 after two more people tested positive for the infection on Saturday, prompting the health department to intensify surveillance and contact tracing in the district.

For representation only

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According to district surveillance officer Dr Prashant Ranjan, one of the newly infected patients is an 84-year-old resident of Janakpuri in Rajendranagar. He is undergoing treatment at a private medical college. Health officials have started monitoring people who came into close contact with the elderly patient and will provide them with medication as required.

The second patient, a 47-year-old resident of the Mahanagar area, has been living in Lucknow since February. However, his Aadhaar card carries a Bareilly address, following which the case was automatically referred to and recorded on the Bareilly health department’s portal. Officials contacted the man over the phone and advised him to remain in home isolation in Lucknow, Dr Ranjan said.

The health department is particularly concerned because none of the 22 infected people have reported a recent travel history, making it difficult for officials to establish the exact source of the infection.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials suspect that some patients could have contracted the virus while traveling to or from areas such as Delhi and Noida, where a relatively high number of swine flu cases are being reported. Bareilly sees frequent movement of people to the National Capital Region, and health authorities believe infections could have been acquired in crowded markets, hospitals, public transport, or other densely populated places. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials suspect that some patients could have contracted the virus while traveling to or from areas such as Delhi and Noida, where a relatively high number of swine flu cases are being reported. Bareilly sees frequent movement of people to the National Capital Region, and health authorities believe infections could have been acquired in crowded markets, hospitals, public transport, or other densely populated places. {{/usCountry}}

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The department has stepped up surveillance of suspected cases and contacts as part of efforts to contain further transmission.

Health officials have also issued a public advisory urging residents to maintain precautions against respiratory infections. People have been asked to wash their hands frequently and avoid touching their nose and mouth repeatedly.