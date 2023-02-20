Taj Mahotsav inaugurated: Colourful start to 10-day cultural fiesta

U.P. higher education minister Yogendra Upadhayaya inaugurated the 10-day festival of art, crafts and culture, Taj Mahotsav, during a colourful function organised at Shilpgram, the venue a kilometer east of Taj Mahal, on Monday.

Upadhaya lauded the contribution of festivals like Taj Mahotsav in the promotion of arts, crafts and tourism.

“The artistes make their presentations while craftsmen come up with their products and get better exposure. Taj Mahotsav has successfully kept alive the tradition of Agra city of giving its best to visitors,” Upadhayaya said.

He was addressing the media before the inaugural function of the Mahotsav. He went through the venue after inaugurating the festival, and later lit a lamp.

The minister visited stalls and showed interest in products, and even made purchases. He interacted with artisans from other states.

Commissioner Agra Division Amit Gupta, district magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal and chief development officer A Manikandan were present during the inaugural function.

“The 10-day mega fair will add to the festivities in Agra and venues away from Shilpgram including ‘I Love Agra’ points, Sadar Bazar and Sur Sadan auditorium will stage events,” said Avinash Chandra Mishra, joint director, UP Tourism.

The festival has been organised at Shilpgram since 1992 by the Tourism department. This year, there was a two-day delay in the Taj Mahotsav. Instead of its fixed date of February 18, the event began on February 20.

The dates have been shifted on account of the three-day urs of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan from February 17 to 19. In 2022 too, the event was held in March because of state assembly elections.

Likewise, in 2021 also, the festival could not be organised because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was for the first time in 2021 that Taj Mahotsav could not be held, otherwise, it has been organised every year since 1992.

